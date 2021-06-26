ValleyCats tally walk-off win in first meeting with Wild Things

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats welcomed a new opponent to the Joe Friday night, their first meeting with the Washington Wild Things.

The Wild Things struck first with two solo homers in the third. Tri-City got a run back in the bottom of the frame, as Keaton Weisz tallied an RBI double to pull the ValleyCats within 1. Willy Garcia pulled the ValleyCats even with a base hit in the 4th.

After Washington pulled ahead 4-2, Juan Silverio and Garcia hit back-to-back homers in the 8th to tie up. Denis Phipps hit an RBI single to walk it off in the 10th.

