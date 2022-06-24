TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The final game of the three game series between division foes the Troís-Riviéres Aigles and the Tri-City ValleyCats took place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Thursday night.

ValleyCats starter Olbis Parra and Sam Poliquin of the Aigles would pitch a scoreless first inning, which would not be indicative of what would transpire in the later innings.

The Aigles bats would strike first in the second inning, when center fielder Raphael Gladu sent an Olbis Parra fastball into deep right field to take an early 2-0 lead. The top of the fourth inning would open the floodgates for Parra, giving up five runs in the inning. The first run was an RBI single from newest Aigle Edward Salcedo, which plated Carlos Martinez. The next four runs would come from one swing of the bat, a grand slam from left fielder L.P. Pellitier, Parra would complete the inning, but the ‘Cats would head into the bottom of the fourth inning trailing by the score of 7-0.

Sam Poliquin would keep the ValleyCats bats in check during his first four innings of work, surrendering one run on a sacrifice fly from Juan Silverio in the fourth.

The fifth inning, the ‘Cats offense came out firing. Pavin Parks would lead off the inning with a solo shot that squeaked by the right field foul pole to cut the lead to 7-2. Following a walk to Juan Santana, a Jesus Lujano double, and a walk to Denis Phipps, it would load the bases for designated hitter Brad Zunica. The left handed DH would wallop a towering blast into right field for a grand slam, bringing the ‘Cats within one run. But the offense was not done.

Newest ValleyCat Jace Mercer, who recorded four hits tonight, three of them doubles, would reach base with his second double of the night. Silverio would line a base hit in, bringin Mercer home. Silverio would then steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch, catcher Ciaran Devenny would drive Silverio home with a sacrifice fly of his own to give Tri-City the 8-7 lead.

The Aigles would strike right back with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning on a three run homer from first baseman Connor Panas. The seesaw actio would continue in the bottom half of that inning, as Willie Garcia inched the ‘Cats closer with an RBI single, making it a 10-9 game.

The bats on both sides would be quiet in the seventh inning, and after Brac Warren fired a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning, Tri-City would look to take the lead.

After a lead-off hustle double from Willy Garcia, Jace Mercer lined his third double of the contest to plate Garcia. Silverio singled to bring home Mercer from second. After Silverio was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, the bases were empty for Devenney. The ‘Cats backstop would launch a towering shot into the ValleyCats bullpen to give them a 12-10 lead they would not relinquish.