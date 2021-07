TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats swept a doubleheader with the Washington Wild Things Thursday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

Oscar Campos gave the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game two. The Wild Things evened the score in the fifth inning on a wild pitch.

The game remained 1-1, ultimately decided by a home run derby. Willy Garcia homered to win it for the ValleyCats, 2-1.

Tri-City topped Washington 5-0 in game one.