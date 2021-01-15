ValleyCats suing MLB and Houston Astros

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The ValleyCats have sued Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros.

Tri-City general manager Matt Callahan confirmed a report by the Times Union that a lawsuit was filed Thursday night. The ValleyCats are seeking an excess of $15 million after MLB unilaterally severed ties with the minor league organization. Because of that move, the value of the ValleyCats’ franchise has been greatly reduced.

The ValleyCats had been an affiliate of the Houston Astros for the past 18 seasons, but did not survive MLB’s restructuring of the minor league system.