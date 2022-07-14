TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats and New York Boulders began a quick two-game set at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday night.

Olbis Parra would toe the rubber for the ValleyCats, while right hander Justin Alintoff took the ball for the Boulders.

Parra would retire the first three batters he faced in the top of the first, giving way to the ‘Cats offense. Denis Phipps would get the scoring underway with his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot that plated Pavin Parks who singled to lead off the inning. Following a Brad Zunica double, Juan Silverio would launch a double himself, bringing Zunica around to score. The ‘Cats held a 3-0 lead after one.

Olbis Parra retired the next six out of the next seven batters he would face, allowing a loley baserunner, when he plunked Gabriel Garcia. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Denis Phipps would lead off with a walk. Justin Alintoff would retire the next two batters he would face, bringing ValleyCats second baseman Jace Mercer to the plate. The switch hitter would launch a line drive to deep right center field, sliding into third safely with a triple, extending the ‘Cats lead to 4-0.

Francisco Del Valle would triple with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, recording the Boulders first hit of the game. Designated hitter Giovanni Garbella would rocket a double into right center field, plating the Boulders first run of the contest. The ‘Cats would get one back on an RBI single from Brantley Bell in the bottom of the fourth inning, making it a 5-1 lead.

The Boulders would come roaring back in the fifth and sixth innings, on a two-run shot from Jake MacKenzie, a solo shot from Gabriel Garcia, and a sacrifice fly from Austin Dennis found the ValleyCats and Boulders tied until the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jace Mercer led off with a walk. Ryan Munoz would retire new ValleyCat outfielder Mitch Piatnik for the first out of the inning. Tyler Krabbe ripped a double into left center field, putting runners on second and third for Pavin Parks. The ValleyCats shortstop would send a Munoz curveball into center field, with Mercer tagging up from third plating the go ahead run.

Trey Cochran-Gill would walk the first batter he faced in the top of the ninth inning, but would retire the final three Boulder batters that would come to the plate.