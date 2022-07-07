Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rain washed out the ValleyCats’ series opener at Joe Bruno Stadium against the Quebec Capitales yesterday, so the Cats doubled up with a two for one Wednesday.

The Capitales sat at the top of the east standings with a 30-14 record entering the day, but Jose Cruz did a good job of keeping the Capitales off the board in the early going. With one on in the top of the first Cruz picked up the swinging strikeout to end the inning.

The Cats got on the board in the bottom of the second. Jace Mercer hit a dribbler to second and was out at first but Denis Phipps scored from third. Then Carson McCusker ripped a single into left as Juan Silverio came chugging along from second. Tri-city got a quick two up on Quebec as they went on to win game one 7-6.

No such luck for the ValleyCats in game two. Quebec handled Tri-City in the encore game 7-1. They’ll face off in a rubber match Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Joe.