ValleyCats split doubleheader with Boulders

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a delay caused by inclement weather in the area, the ‘Cats took the field looking to hand New York their second loss in as many days, and extend their winning streak to seven games.

They would tap right-hander Parker Kelly (3-4) for game one, riding a streak of strong starts following Tri-City’s combined no-hitter on June 22. Kelly’s start would not go as planned, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over three and two-thirds innings of work.

Sidearmer Jake Dexter would relieve Kelly in the fourth and finish out the game for Tri-City without allowing a run. The ‘Cats got on the board early thanks to a long home run by Brad Zunica, however a seventh inning rally featuring Phil Caulfield’s first home run as a ValleyCat would not be enough to defeat New York in game one, falling 8-5.

The ‘Cats took the field for game two just forty-five minutes following their game one loss and end of their six-game winning streak. Their goal: start a new one.

Nelson Molina started the scoring early, with a two-RBI double in the second inning. He would come around to score on a Juan Silverio single down the left field line. The three runs tallied in the second would be Tri-City’s only runs scored in the contest.

Josh Hiatt (3-1) continued his dominant season, holding the Boulders scoreless for six innings. However, Hiatt would run into trouble in the seventh, allowing two solo shots and cutting the ‘Cats lead to one, prompting skipper Pete Incaviglia to bring in closer Trey Cochran-Gill, who would earn his eleventh save of the young season by working out of a bases loaded, one-out jam without allowing a run.