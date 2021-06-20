ValleyCats snap four game losing streak

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (5-16) took the field on Sunday for Father’s Day and Sunday FunDay (presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York), in front of a crowd of two thousand and twenty-three, looking to snap a four-game skid. The visiting Sussex County Miners (15-6) would look to continue their red hot start to the 2021 campaign and clinch another series win against the ‘Cats.

Right-hander Josh Hiatt (2-1) turned in the strongest Tri-City pitching performance to date, firing eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing six hits, walking one, and striking out four. Hiatt pitched with authority and efficiency, tallying ninety-five pitches over eight innings. Tri-City closer Trey Cochran-Gill would slam the door in the ninth, despite it not being a save situation.

The ‘Cats would total six runs in the game, with two surrendered by Sussex County starter Max Herrmann (2-1), and four surrendered by reliever Tyler Luneke. After putting up one run in the first, the ValleyCats were held scoreless until the fifth. In the top of the frame, ValleyCats skipper Pete Incaviglia was ejected following a play at the plate. In the bottom of the inning, Tri-City tallied another run. This would be followed by a four-run seventh inning (including a solo shot to right by Carson Maxwell) to seal the shutout victory.

FINAL: Tri-City 6, Sussex 0

W: Josh Hiatt (2-1)

L: Max Herrmann (2-1)