ValleyCats set to join Frontier League

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats announced Thursday morning that they have reached an agreement to become the 16th member of the Frontier League.

The agreement allows the ValleyCats to keep professional baseball in the Capital Region after not being awarded a Player Development license from the MLB to remain affiliated.

“We are excited to join the Frontier League and eager to start this new chapter in ValleyCats baseball. We feel that this opportunity is the best fit for our fans, franchise, and facility as we look to the future,” said ValleyCats President Rick Murphy in the press release.

“We would also like to thank Commissioner Bill Lee, the entire leadership of the Frontier League, and the fifteen other teams for welcoming us as new members.”

The ValleyCats will play a 96-game Frontier League schedule, including 48 home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

“We are honored and excited to welcome the Tri-City ValleyCats to our League,” Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee said in the release. “They enjoy a tremendous reputation in professional baseball for their strong ownership and exemplary management.

“The ValleyCats also have a great fan base. We are anxious for their fans to see Frontier League baseball. 2021 could not start better for the Frontier League than to have the ValleyCats join our family.”

