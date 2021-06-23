ValleyCats secure first series win in midweek thriller

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (7-16) went into Wednesday’s series finale with the Sussex County Miners (15-8) with the chance to do something they hadn’t done all year: win a series. Riding the high of Tuesday night’s combined no-hitter, the ‘Cats took the field in front of a crowd of one thousand five hundred and six for “Golf Night” at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Behind starter Austin Cline, the ‘Cats would extend their streak to twelve consecutive no-hit innings, and twenty-three and two-thirds consecutive innings without allowing a run. Cline would leave the game in line for the loss after surrendering a two-run home run to Daniel Herrera. Lefty reliever Trevor Damron (1-0), along with right-handers Ryan McKay and Trey Cochran-Gill would hold the Miners scoreless for the remaining four and one-third innings.

Nelson Molina would kick off the scoring with another home run to deep left field, his second in as many days. Carson Maxwell’s RBI double would give the ‘Cats a three-to-two lead, but Maxwell’s arm proved to be the difference. With two outs in the ninth, Maxwell fielded a Daniel Herrera single to left and fired home to nail the runner representing the tying-run, and end the game.

FINAL: Tri-City 3, Sussex 2

W: Trevor Damron (1-0)

L: Billy Layne Jr. (2-2)

SV: Trey Cochran-Gill (4)