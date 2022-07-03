Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night Kumar Rocker earned his first professional win, finally pitching five full innings with the ValleyCats.

It was only fitting that he ended his ValleyCats career on a win. With the MLB draft in two weeks, Rocker won’t pitch again for Tri-City as he prepares for the draft. He will hold an autograph session from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Joe Bruno Stadium.

Meanwhile for the Cats, life goes on. They hosted the Greys in game two of their series Saturday night.

The greys threw Derek Hassan, a knuckleball pitcher, and he had a rough go of it. He couldn’t throw a strike and walked in a batter in the top of the first, then Brad Zunica looped a RBI single into center to score another. Hassan was promptly pulled after 20 pitches.

A new pitcher didn’t make much difference to the ValleyCats. One inning later it was Zunica striking again, this time with a double to the wall to score another as the ValleyCats went on to win easy 9-4.