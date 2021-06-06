ValleyCats pick up first home win of the season

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a pair of tough outings to begin play at home during the 2021 season, the Tri-City ValleyCats (2-7) came together on both sides of the ball to find the win column for the second time this season, defeating the New Jersey Jackals (5-4), 4-2, to cap a three-game weekend series at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

After carrying a lead into the seventh on Saturday evening and a 2-2 tie the previous night, the ‘Cats finally saw their relief pitching come around, following an early offensive burst. Tri-City used power hitting in the first inning to once again grab hold of the lead, with designated hitter Denis Phipps launching a home run over the left field fence for the second straight contest to give his squad a 2-0 lead.

With right-hander Parker Kelly moving things along on the mound, Tri-City found a way to re-gain and grab hold of the lead after giving up a two-run, game-tying homer from former major leaguer Alfredo Marte in the top of the fourth inning. The offense gave an immediate response in the home half of the inning, with first baseman Francis Martinez recording the go-ahead hit with an RBI single to plate third baseman Juan Silverio. The game was given its final score of 4-2 with an insurance run off an RBI single in the fifth from left fielder Oscar Campos.

Following a five inning outing winning decision from Kelly (1-1) which featured three strikeouts and only one earned run given up over two hits, The ‘Cats got defensive reprieve from right-hander Jake Dexter, who did not allow a run through an one and two-thirds innings while walking two. Tri-City turned a pair of double plays on the afternoon and did not allow a run past the fourth inning, with closer Trey Cochran-Gill striking out a pair in the final two innings of play to collect his second save of the year.

New Jersey’s Chase Ingram (0-2) took the loss with four earned runs over five innings while striking out three and walking one. Two ‘Cats registered multi-hit outings, with Silverio going 3-4 to lead the team offensively and reach base for the ninth straight game in front of the Sunday Funday crowd of 1,206.

The ValleyCats will have a much-needed day off before re-taking the field at home to continue a six-game homestand over a week’s span. The ‘Cats will welcome the New York Boulders to “The Joe” for the first time this season for a mid-week three game series beginning on Tuesday, June 8 at 6:30 PM. Click Here for tickets.