TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On a rainy Education Day game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the Tri-City ValleyCats took down the Lake Erie Crushers, taking the third game of the series.

The Crushers started the game with a two-run top of the first for the second consecutive game, this time with a home run off the bat of Bryant Flete that plated Jackson Valeria to give Lake Erie the lead early on.

After the two-run first from the Crushers, the ValleyCats answered with two runs of their own, with back to back RBI doubles from Willy Garcia and Pavin Parks off of Crushers starter Julio Vivas. The Crushers starter would then surrender a towering drive off the bat of Denis Phipps who hit his first of two homers in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

The home half of the sixth inning proved costly for the visiting Crushers, as rookie reliever Jason Alvarez surrendered four runs on three hits including a homer from recently acquired catcher Jonah Girand. Denis Phipps would add two RBI’s to his season total with an RBI single as Jesus Lujano and Zunica scored following a passed ball earlier in the at-bat that plated Brantley Bell. The VlaleyCats all-time home run leader would add one more to his total in the bottom of the eighth, this time off of Alvarez. Phipps would finish the game with four RBI’s in the game.

Lake Erie would mount a two-out rally in the top of the ninth inning, plating three runs on hits from Keenan Irizarry, Jack Harris, and Jackson Valeria, but it was too little too late for the Crushers.

The ValleyCats take their second consecutive series victory, and welcome in the Windy City ThunderBolts to “The Joe” for a three game series beginning Friday night.