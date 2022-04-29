Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City Valleycats took the field at Joe Bruno Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Thursday afternoon.

The Cats kicked off spring training with a light workout in some not quite baseball weather. It was a little windy and chilly out there compared to what to expect at the Joe this summer, but with an influx of 22 new players, head coach Pete Incaviglia expects a pretty good baseball team.

“Position player wise I think we’ve gotten a lot more athletic,” Incaviglia said. “I feel good about Pavin Parks and bringing Brantley Bell in, guys who got some triple a time and a young guy like Pavin Parks who’s got some tremendous talent.”

“We’ve got some good arms coming in,” Incaviglia said. “It’s a good mix. I like what I see so far and hopefully when it warms up tomorrow we can see a little more of them.”

The Valleycats open the season on the road at the Florence Y’alls.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips