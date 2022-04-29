Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City Valleycats took the field at Joe Bruno Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Thursday afternoon.

The Cats kicked off spring training with a light workout in some not quite baseball weather. It was a little windy and chilly out there compared to what to expect at the Joe this summer, but with an influx of 22 new players, head coach Pete Incaviglia expects a pretty good baseball team.

“Position player wise I think we’ve gotten a lot more athletic,” Incaviglia said. “I feel good about Pavin Parks and bringing Brantley Bell in, guys who got some triple a time and a young guy like Pavin Parks who’s got some tremendous talent.”

“We’ve got some good arms coming in,” Incaviglia said. “It’s a good mix. I like what I see so far and hopefully when it warms up tomorrow we can see a little more of them.”

The Valleycats open the season on the road at the Florence Y’alls.