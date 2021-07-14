ValleyCats open homestand with win over the Wild Things

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-22) took the field in front of a crowd of two-thousand five hundred and three Jorge Posada fans, as the ‘Cats and American National gave away Jorge Posada bobbleheads to the first fifteen-hundred fans in attendance of Tuesday night’s “Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night” at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wild Things (19-21) commenced at 6:30 PM.

Tuesday’s game quickly turned into “Oscar Campos Appreciation Night” as the Tri-City utility man went four-for-four, driving four runs in, and scoring twice, including once on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left to put the ‘Cats ahead in the second inning. The Tri-City left fielder would end the night just a double shy of the cycle, and was unanimously elected “Player of the Game.”

Following a shortened start from Parker Kelly, the ValleyCats bullpen put together another strong outing, only surrendering two hits and one run, allowing Trey Cochran-Gill to enter the game and tack a thirteenth save on to his league-leading total.