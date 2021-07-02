ValleyCats notch series-opening win over Quebec

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ValleyCats (12-18) returned home following a rain-shortened series win against the New Jersey Jackals. The sky above Joseph L. Bruno Stadium was ominous as Equipe Quebec (16-17) arrived in Troy, and the status of Friday’s game hung in the balance. However, seven o’clock rolled in, the tarps came off, and the game was underway.

Juan Silverio got the party started early with a four hundred and thirty-two foot two-run blast (one hundred and eight miles per hour off the bat) to left field in the bottom of the first. The ‘Cats would add one more in the fourth thanks to an RBI double from Oscar Campos, and a fourth run in the fifth thanks to Denis Phipps’ heads up baserunning when Quebec failed to keep an eye on him at third base.

Tri-City starter Parker Kelly (3-3) would dazzle on Friday night, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball, stifling the Quebec bats. The lone run tallied against Kelly would come on a Nathan Etheridge solo shot in the fifth. Tri-City relievers Jimenez and Cochran-Gill limited Quebec to two runs in two innings, earning Cochran-Gill the save, and Tri-City the win.