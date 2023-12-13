TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats organization is excited to announce that they have reached an agreement with Greg Tagert as their new Field Manager. The Carlsbad, N.M. native will be at the helm for the 2024-2025 seasons, and he is the 12th skipper in ValleyCats’ history. Tagert will be the ‘Cats second manager since joining the Frontier League in 2021 after Pete Incaviglia. Along with his on-field responsibilities, Tagert will also be responsible for player procurement and building the team’s roster. The focus of this process is to create a winning environment that also provides opportunities for players to advance in their professional careers.

2024 will mark the 29th season in which Tagert has managed a professional baseball club. He has spent the bulk of his career in the American Association with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (2023) and the Gary SouthShore Railcats (2011-2021). The San Francisco State University alum was also at the helm for the RailCats from 2005-2010 when they were in the Northern League. In between his two stints with the American Association, Tagert was the Field Manager for the rookie ball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants in the Arizona Complex League in 2022.

The upcoming season will represent a bit of a homecoming as Tagert was a skipper in the Frontier League in 1995, and from 1997-2004. He began his managerial career with the Ohio Valley Bobcats in 1995. After a brief stint in 1996 with the Brainerd Bobcats in the Prairie League, Tagert managed the Evansville Otters from 1997-2000. He was also at the helm with the Dubois County Dragons (2001-2002), Kenosha Mammoths (2003), and Springfield/Ozark Ducks (2004).

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the ValleyCats organization,” said Tagert. “Throughout the interview process, it became increasingly apparent this was a place I wanted to be a part of. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to ownership, Rick Murphy and Matt Callahan, for their faith in me and the opportunity to manage the ValleyCats. Also, I’m extremely excited to come back to the Frontier League, where I began my managing career. With Steve Tashler as Commissioner and the established franchises, the future of the league has never been brighter.”

Additional experiences for Tagert include his time as a scouting consultant for the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers. Prior to his tenure with the Bobcats, he coached at the University of New Mexico. Tagert has accumulated numerous accolades throughout his tenure as a skipper, such as being at the helm for the first three championships with the RailCats (2005, 2007, 2013), earning the Manager of the Year award in three different seasons (2001, 2007, 2009), compiling a 1,315-1,183 managerial record (.526 win percentage), and working with over 60 players that have moved on to MLB clubs.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to the organization. His experience, track record, and reputation stood out during the extensive interview process,” said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahan. “We look forward to this new chapter in ValleyCats baseball as we continue building for the 2024 season.”