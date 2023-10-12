TROY, NY (NEWS10) – The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Thursday that they will be mutually parting ways with Field Manager Pete Incaviglia. Incaviglia has expressed an interest in being closer to his home and family in Texas as he contemplates his decision to return to the field. Tri-City will now begin the search for their next Field Manager as they prepare for the 2024 Frontier League season.

Tri-City finished with a positive record in each of its first three seasons in the Frontier League with Incaviglia at the helm, including a franchise-record 55 wins in 2023. The ValleyCats amassed a 159-127 record under Incaviglia, and he leaves the ValleyCats with the most wins from a manager in the team’s 21-season history. Tri-City was in playoff contention all three years before being eliminated in the final weekend of each season. Since 2021, 15 ‘Cats have returned to Major League organizations through contract purchases or the draft. This includes Kumar Rocker, who was drafted third overall by the Texas Rangers in 2022, and most recently Carson McCusker, who joined the Minnesota Twins organization in 2023.

“We are grateful for Pete’s time with the organization and would like to thank him for three successful years here in the Capital Region,” said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahan. “Pete was a crucial hire for our organization when we made the transition to the Frontier League and we have a great deal of respect for him as he departs. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“The decision for my departure leaves me with a heavy heart,” said Incaviglia. “However, it’s no secret that I am not getting any younger and my desire to be closer to my family, especially my grandchildren, weighs heavy on me as well. Having said that, my days as a ValleyCat have been extraordinary. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the most knowledgeable and professional folks in the business. I also consider myself lucky to manage a club with such an outstanding and supportive fan base. I’ve made life-long friends during my time with ValleyCats and will be forever grateful. All my best to you all!”

The skipper was named the NCAA Player of the Century at Oklahoma State University after crushing 100 homers in 213 collegiate games. Before his coaching career, he mashed 206 homers while playing for the Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees over a 12-year MLB career spanning from 1986-1998. Since 2001, the 59-year-old has held a variety of coaching and managing positions within professional baseball. This includes time as a Field Manager in the Atlantic League and American Association as well as experience as the hitting coach for the Erie SeaWolves (the Detroit Tigers’ Double-A affiliate).

The ValleyCats next Field Manager will be their 12th in franchise history and their second since joining the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, prior to the 2021 season. The ’Cats will be seeking someone with high-level experience and a strong network across the professional baseball landscape. The organization will be exercising contract options on a number of players from 2023 and expects to have a solid foundation of talent returning for the 2024 season.