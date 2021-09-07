Valleycats Launch 4 HR, Take Game One From Sussex County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (48-43) arrived home to a familiar face on Tuesday, the rival Sussex County Miners (47-42). The ‘Cats took the field to kick off their final home series of the 2021 regular season campaign in front of a crowd of 2100 people and puppies, on “Bark in the Park Night” presented by Pinnacle Roofing Inc and Owens Corning.

The ValleyCats sent right-hander Parker Kelly to the mound, who turned in a solid outing despite not being awarded a decision. Kelly tossed 5.2 innings, allowing 3 ER on 6 hits. Kelly did not allow a Miner to reach base for the first 3.1 innings of Tuesday’s contest.ADVERTISING

Nelson Molina continued his hot streak in the first inning, depositing Cesar Rosado’s second pitch of the night into the left field berm. Denis Phipps kept the party going, launching a solo shot in the following at bat. Jhon Nunez and Juan Silverio also left the yard in Tuesday night’s game. The ‘Cats scored 4 out of their 6 runs on solo home runs.

Southpaw Patrick Murphy (3-2) came on in relief of Parker Kelly in the sixth, and turned in a dominant outing. Murphy allowed only one hit in 2.1 innings of work, walking 0 and striking out 2.

After relying on the longball for their first four runs, the ‘Cats scored their final two runs on a Brad Zunica sac fly with the bases loaded, and a Zach Biermann single to center.

Closer Trey Cochran-Gill slammed the door in the ninth, earning his 22nd save of the season, and securing the win for Tri-City. The ValleyCats are now only half of a game behind Equipe Quebec going into the final five games of the season.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 SUSSEX COUNTY 4

W: Patrick Murphy (3-2)

L: Ramsey Romano (0-1)

S: Trey Cochran-Gill (22)

The ValleyCats continue their final homestand of the regular season tomorrow with the rival Sussex County Miners.