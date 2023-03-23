TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baseball season is just around the corner with the Tri-City ValleyCats opening day slated for May 12 against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for opening day, and the rest of the season, go on sale on Thursday, March 30.

The ValleyCats will host an Opening Day Open House on March 30 as well, where fans will be invited to celebrate the return of baseball at Joseph L. Bruno (The Joe) Stadium. The event is free to attend for all fans, and free refreshments will be available, including hot dogs. Giveaways of ValleyCats memorabilia will be offered as well.

The Hudson Valley Community College Vikings will take on the SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves that same day for a doubleheader, first at 2 p.m. and then again at 5 p.m.