Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats kick off their 20th season on Thursday night. Unfortunately, we’ll just have to watch from afar as they open Frontier League play on the road.

The Cats visit the Florence Y’alls Thursday for a three game series in Kentucky. Tri-City pushed for a playoff spot last year, ultimately falling a game short. They reloaded this season, bringing back their core talent while featuring 19 new faces. The biggest common denominator for this roster? Their trust in manager Pete Incaviglia.

“Really coming here I wanted to play for Pete because Pete likes to win,” ValleyCats infield Brantley Bell said. “I like to win too. Being my first time outside of affiliated baseball, for me it’s just kind of a breath of fresh air.”

“I’m just enjoying baseball, no pressure attached,” Bell said. “I think it’s the same for all of us. If we get signed we get signed and if not then we’re going to have a good time playing.”

“Pete with his background in baseball and just who he is, it’s an honor to play for him and I love every second of it,” ValleyCats infielder Brad Zunica said.

The Cats return for their home opener at The Joe Tuesday, May 17.