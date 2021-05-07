Valleycats hold open tryout at Joe Bruno Stadium

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local baseball talent around the Capital Region got a chance to show what they’ve got with the Tri City ValleyCats today in an open tryout.

A good turnout at Joe Bruno Stadium Friday morning as the Valleycats ran local ball players through hitting and fielding drills while getting a look at a few arms. With 33 players under contract, the ‘Cats are looking at two or three more guys to fill out the spring training roster before the regular season gets underway May 27.

“Beautiful day,” manager Pete Incaviglia said. “I think we had about 50 players out here. There was a few guys that actually stood out. There was a few guys that I’m going to go in and talk to our staff about and take a look at our roster and see if there’s a fit.”

“I signed Chris Martin out of a local tryout and he’s pitched in the big leagues the last seven years,” Incaviglia said. “So that kind of opened my eyes a long time ago about you just never know.”

“There’s always those diamonds in the rough, especially in indy ball we’re looking for them,” he added. “I was surprised there was some good talent out here, some guys that might have an opportunity but like I said, we just have to check and make sure we do our homework and we have a real good fit for them.”

The ValleyCats first home series starts June 4 against the New Jersey Jackals.