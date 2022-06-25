Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tri-City needed a walk off to avoid giving Empire State their first win of the season Friday night, and they wouldn’t be so lucky Saturday night.

The Greys built a 2-0 lead that the Cats couldn’t crack into until the sixth inning. Brad Zunica ripped a RBI double down the right field line to get Tri-City on the board, but they couldn’t tie it, and the Greys rattled off a huge seventh inning from there.

Empire State, previously 0-35, picked up their first win of the year with a 9-3 win over the ValleyCats at Joe Bruno Stadium.