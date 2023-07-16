TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-22) had their offense put on pressure against the Evansville Otters (30-22) all throughout Saturday’s game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, but nine walks and five homers allowed handed the ‘Cats an 11-7 loss.

Evansville opened the scoring in the first inning for the second straight day. Dakota Phillips doubled, and Jeffrey Baez followed suit with a two-run jack to give the Otters a 2-0 lead.

Evansville doubled its lead in the second. Aaron Beck and Noah Myers walked before Kona Quiggle picked up a two-run double to pull the Otters ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City got on the board in the bottom of the second. Zach Biermann walked and Lamar Briggs followed suit with a two-run tater. His second homer of the year cut the deficit to 4-2.

Evansville tacked on a couple more runs in the fifth. Baez went yard for the second time today, this time via a solo homer off Brac Warren. Beck also hit a solo home run in the frame to provide the Otters with a 6-2 lead.

The ValleyCats flexed their muscles again in the bottom of the fifth. Aaron Altherr went deep for the ninth time this year to make it a 6-3 game.

Evansville responded in the sixth. Noah Myers extended the Otters’ lead back to four with a solo homer off Greg Veliz.

Tri-City closed the gap in the bottom of the sixth. Jon Beymer walked Robbie Merced, who swiped second. Briggs struck out and reached on a wild pitch as Merced advanced to third. Briggs moved to second on a stolen base. Pavin Parks picked up a sac fly, and Culver had an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Evansville broke the game open in the seventh. Elliot Carney issued a walk to Beck. George Callil hit a two-run jack. Bryan Rosario walked and came to score on a double from Quiggle to pull the Otters ahead, 10-5.

Evansville scored another run in the eighth. Jomar Reyes singled off Brendan Bell and went to third after two wild pitches. Beck knocked him in with a single to make it an 11-5 affair.

Tri-City clawed back in the bottom of the eighth. Briggs singled off Kevin Davis, and Parks walked before Culver collected his second RBI single of the evening to trim the deficit to 11-6

The Valleycats showed some life in the ninth. Jakob Goldfarb singled off Leoni De La Cruz and moved to second on defensive indifference. Merced plated Goldfarb with a single to make it an 11-7 ballgame. De La Cruz struck out Biermann to give the Otters the middle-game victory.

Watland (5-3) earned the win. He tossed five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Bryant (3-4) received the loss. He pitched two frames, allowing four runs on four hits, and walked two.

Tri-City concludes its three-game series with Evansville tomorrow, Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 PM.