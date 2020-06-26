ValleyCats gearing up for ‘4 in 24’ renovations at Capital Region little league fields

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four local baseball fields are getting a late-season spring cleaning as part of the Tri-City ValleyCats‘ 10th annual “4 in 24” renovation project. The sprucing-up was originally planned for April, but now renovations are back on track following pandemic delays.

The fields of four leagues will be renovated this year:

Red Storm Baseball in Stillwater

Lansingburgh Little League

Shatford Little League

The City of Watervliet softball field

“With youth sports beginning to reopen across the region… the need to support our youth by encouraging safe outdoor activity is more important now than ever. Although the pandemic has changed the look and timeline of this project, we are committed to restoring these fields.” Matt Callahan

ValleyCats General Manager

The first renovation starts Tuesday, June 30 at around 8 a.m. at the Red Storm baseball field at 33 East Street in Mechanicville. Although traditionally they renovate all four fields in just 24 hours, the project will be in an adjusted format that follows state and federal guidelines, spread out over multiple days to let fewer volunteers social distance.

They’ll focus on restoring the infield surface, hoping to provide a safer place to learn and play baseball. The project includes laying new sod, grading and raking baselines, rebuilding the pitcher’s mound and home plate, and installing a new pitching rubber, home plate, and bases.

The ValleyCats and their sponsors of 10 years—BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets—also plan a celebration in the fall to commemorate the completion of the project. Both sponsors of the “4 in 24” project fund the project and volunteer to help organize and rebuild.

