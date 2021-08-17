ValleyCats extend division lead over Boulders

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (38-33) looked to add on to their Atlantic Division lead when the New York Boulders (35-37) arrived at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday night. The division rivals clashed on “Heroes Night” at the Joe, presented by American National Insurance. Before the game, the ValleyCats honored the American National Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine in front of a crowd of over three-thousand fans during a special on-field ceremony.

Jose Cruz (1-1) took the mound, still searching for his first win as a ValleyCat. Cruz delivered his best outing of the year, tossing seven, allowing six hits and one earned run (two total). The stellar outing earned him player of the game honors and the win, both for the first time in his Tri-City career.

Offensively, Brad Zunica once again led the way for the ‘Cats with three RBI singles, bringing his batting average to .410. Tri-City would also benefit from the bat of Connor Lien, who provided the ‘Cats with two insurance runs on his second home run since joining the team over the weekend.

F**INAL | TRI-CITY 8 – NEW YORK 3**

W: Jose Cruz (1-1)

L: Danny Wirchansky (3-5)

