ValleyCats end home stand on a high note

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-8) took the field in front of a crowd of 2,009 fans for the finale of a rain-shortened set against the visiting New York Boulders (5-7).

The ‘Cats handed the ball to right-hander Josh Hiatt, who dazzled on the mound, tossing eight innings of one-run baseball, surrendering two hits and striking out four while not allowing a hit through five and one-third frames. The Boulders sent right-hander Mike Pascoe (1-2) to the mound. Despite not surrendering a hit, Pascoe struggled early, walking three and hitting two. Pascoe made it through two innings before being replaced on the hill by yesterday’s starting second baseman, Brandon Bingel.

The ValleyCats struck first in the home half of the third thanks to two walks, a Juan Silverio single, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of recent signee Colton Whitehouse. New York would even the score in the very next frame with a sacrifice fly of their own off the bat of shortstop Zach Penprase.

The game continued knotted at one until the top of the ninth, when the ValleyCats looked to reliever Ryan McKay (1-1) on short notice after being unable to send in the usual closer due to an unusual lineup issue. McKay answered the call by striking out the side after allowing a leadoff single.

The ‘Cats started the bottom of the ninth with the bottom of their lineup, as second baseman Brandt Broussard stepped into the box to face Tanner Kiest (0-2) of the New York Boulders. Broussard worked a walk, bringing up shortstop Keaton Weisz, who looked to drop a squeeze bunt to move over his teammate. Weisz would advance to second and Broussard would advance to third on a throwing error charged to Boulders’ first baseman Ray Hernandez. With no outs and a pair in scoring position, 2018 ValleyCat Oscar Campos stepped into the box and slapped a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Broussard to tag and score, and securing a victory for Tri-City.

Tri-City departs Troy tomorrow for a six-day, seven-game trip to New Jersey, before returning to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to begin an extended home stand with a three-game set against the Sussex County Miners.