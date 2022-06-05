TROY, NY (NEWS10) – It was Sunday Funday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as the Tri-City ValleyCats and the Trois-Riviéres Aigles wrapped up the three-game weekend series.

The ValleyCats would send out right-handed pitcher Olbis Parra for the Sunday evening match up, and the first two batters of the game would go as planned, getting Joe Campagna to ground out and Valibhav Desai to strike out. Parra would get Carlos Martinez to hit a fly ball to Juan Santana that went in-and-out of his glove, and would reach on the error. Raphael Gladu would follow the error with a double down the left field line, bringin Martinez around to score. The former ValleyCat Steve Brown would extend the Aigles lead to three with an opposite field two-run blast. Parra would be able to limit the damage to just three runs after Daniel Angulo would throw out Canice Ejoh who was attempting to steal second to end the inning.

The ValleyCats would begin to chip away at the Aigles lead, scoring one run in the home half of the first on a Brantley Bell RBI double, bringing Jesus Lujano around to score, who reached base on a lead off walk.

The second and third stanzas were much quieter for both teams, as both starters held their oppositions to no runs. Aigles starter Carlo Graffeo would strand the bases loaded with ValleyCats in the second inning, getting Bell to strike out.

After Canice Ejoh was hit by a pitch, Aigles second baseman Ricardo Sanchez would give his team a four-run cushion in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run shot into right center field off of Parra, giving the eagles a five to one lead.

The ‘Cats would answer in a big way in the home half of the fourth inning, bringing 11 different hitters to the plate. Willy Garcia,Daniel Angulo, and Jesus Lujano would reach via the walk, bringing Juan Santana up to the plate. The second baseman would line a single into right center field, bringing Garcia and Angulo around to score. Brantley Bell would record his second RBI of the night after singling home Lujano, while Santana advanced to second. Denis Phipps would follow a Brad Zunica ground out with a walk, loading the bases for Juan Silverio. The ValleyCats third baseman would send a towering shot into left center for a grand slam. Pavin Parks would follow in Silverio’s footsteps the next at-bat, hitting a solo shot to right field. Willy Garcia would strike out to cap off the eight-run fourth inning for Tri-City.

The fifth and sixth innings were business as usual for both sides, retiring their respective opposition in order.

ValleyCats reliever Adam Hofacket would pitch a 1-2-3 seventh inning , striking out Campagna and Desai for the first two outs, and getting Martinez to hit a slow roller back to the mound for the third out.

Pavin Parks would lead off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk, and Garcia would follow the shortstop up with a single, bringing Daniel Angulo up to the plate. Angulo would loop a single into shallow center field, bringing Parks around to score and advancing Garcia to third. Jesus Lujano would get in the RBI column with a double to center field, with Garcia coming in to score. Angulo would show off his base running skills to plate the third run of the inning by tagging up on a foul ball caught by the third baseman Campagna in foul territory. The ‘Cats would enter the top of the eighth with a 11-5 lead.

Pete Incaviglia would call on Brac Warren to pitch the top of the eighth inning. Raphael Gladu would single to lead off the inning. The next four batters would reach base via the walk, plating two. The right hander would face five batters, and wouldn’t record an out. Trey Cochran-Gill would enter in relief of Warren, trying to limit the damage. He would get Michel Dagenais to strikeout swinging, but then would walk Campagna, plating the third run of the inning. Desai would follow Campagna with a two RBI double, bringing the fourth and fifth runs of the inning to score. The Aigles would cut the 11-5 deficit to just a one-run lead for the ValleyCats.

Willy Garcia would give Tri-City a 13-11 lead in the home half of the eighth inning, with his third home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.

Cochran-Gill would come back out for his second inning of work, looking to shut the door on any potential comeback by the Aigles. Conner Panas would lead the inning off with a double. Canice Ejoh would silence the home crowd with a game tying, two-run home run. Cochran-Gill would strike out the next three batters he faced to end the inning.

Tri-City would go down in order in the bottom of the ninth, giving the crowd their second extra inning game at The Joe this season.

Valibhav Desai would lead off the 10th inning for the Aigles against Troy Cruz, who entered from the bullpen. The shortstop would lay down a sacrifice bunt, moving the Joe Campagna who was the designated runner over to third. Following an intentional walk to Carlos Martinez, Raphael Gladu would drop a single into shallow center field, plating Campagna. Cruz would hit Brown and Panas with pitches in back to back at-bats, loading the bases. Canice Ejoh would empty the bases with a triple. Ejoh would score the eighth Aigles run of the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ricardo Sanchez, giving the Aigles the 19-13 lead.

Brantley Bell would advance to third on defensive indifference in the bottom half of the 10th inning, eventually scoring on a Brad Zunica groundout. Juan Silverio would strike out to end any hopes of a ValleyCat comeback.