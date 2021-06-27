ValleyCats drop series finale against Wild Things

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (9-18) concluded their nine-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with “Bark in the Park” presented by Pinnacle Roofing and Owens Corning, and “Sunday FunDay” presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Prior to the game, young fans were read to by ValleyCat players Keaton Weisz and Chris Kwitzer as part of the NY 529 Summer Reading Program at “the Joe!” Following the day’s pregame activities, the ‘Cats would take on the visiting Washington Wild Things (13-16) in front of a crowd of one thousand four hundred and sixty fans on a summery June afternoon at the ballpark.

The ValleyCats sent Marcella’s Appliance Center’s “Hot Zone” Player of the Game Parker Kelly to the mound in his first outing since starting the Tri-City combined no-hitter against the Sussex County Miners on the twenty-second of June. Parker Kelly’s hitless streak, dating back to a relief appearance against Sussex County on June eighteenth, would end at ten and one-third of an inning, after a fourth inning solo shot by Washington’s Bralin Jackson that would give the Wild Things the lead.

That lead would not last long. In the bottom of the inning, Denis Phipps slapped a leadoff double to left field. Two batters later, Taco Bell’s “Supreme Slugger” Carson Maxwell left the yard for the second time in as many days, driving in Phipps, and handing the ‘Cats a two-to-one advantage. Later in the inning, Nelson Molina would drive in one more with an RBI double.

Parker Kelly would work himself into a jam in the sixth, but work himself out of it following a mound visit by ‘Cats skipper Pete Incaviglia. However, the following inning, the Wild Things would tie it up on a two-run shot by Joe Campagna. The tie would be broken almost immediately after, when Nelson Molina led off the bottom of the frame with a solo home run to right field to give the ‘Cats a four-to-three advantage.

The ‘Cats lead would be taken back in the inning on a pinch-hit two-RBI single off the bat of Cody Erickson. When all was said and done in the top of the eighth, the Wild Things had secured a seven-to-four lead. Washington reliever James Meeker would enter the game the following inning, and hold the ‘Cats scoreless. The same result would be achieved in the ninth when Zach Strecker entered, securing the Washington win in Sunday’s series finale.

FINAL: Washington 7, Tri-City 4

W: Ben Vicini (2-0)

L: Turner Larkins (0-2)

S: Zach Strecker (5)

Tri-City departs for a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals, before returning home to celebrate Independence Day at “The Joe” next weekend!