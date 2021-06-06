ValleyCats drop second in a row to Jackals

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats home opener Friday night was a rousing success — not counting the baseball. Joe Bruno Stadium was at max COVID capacity Friday for a 17-2 loss. They needed a bounce back in a big way Saturday night.
Offense was tough to come by Friday, but it fell right in their lap Saturday. Leadoff hitter Keaton Weisz took a pitch for a ride to left, giving Tri-City a 1-0 lead with a solo homer. Next batter up was Carson Maxwell and he did the same exact thing. Another solo shot to left field made it 2-0 ValleyCats.
They kept the Jackals off the board until the top of the fourth, where a four run fourth inning gave New Jersey the lead, and they didn’t look back from there in a 7-5 win.
Game three of the series is Sunday at 3 p.m.