ValleyCats drop rubber match to Equipe Quebec

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Equipe Quebec (25-27, 6-9) used a crooked frame in the top of the fourth to claim victory in the rubber match of a five-game weekend series against the Tri-City ValleyCats (24-27, 9-8) Sunday afternoon, concluding play between the two teams on the season at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with a 6-2 win in front of a crowd of 1,023.

Following consecutive doubleheader splits on Friday and Saturday, Quebec’s Miguel Cienfuegos and Tri-City’s Jake Dexter led the two Atlantic Division rivals on a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings of the contest. Quebec’s hitters finally got to Dexter in the top of the fourth inning, using a solo home run from former ‘Cat Ruben Castro and a three-run shot from Jonathan Lacroix to pull out to a 4-0 lead.

Cienfuegos (5-4) cruised to victory over seven innings, allowing only one run on five hits and striking out a pair. The ‘Cats got on the board for the only time in the bottom of the sixth via an RBI single from Willy Garcia that sent in Denis Phipps. Tri-City, who stranded nine runners on the base paths, were unable to convert further, with insurance runs for Quebec coming in the seventh and eighth innings. Dexter (0-2) took the loss in three innings, surrendering four runs on three hits and striking out four, while Brad Zunica went 3-4 to lead the team offensively.

Following a league-wide day off, the ValleyCats will enter their second leg of a nine-game home stand with their third doubleheader in five days on Tuesday, July 27. The ‘Cats and divisional rival the New York Boulders will face off on Christmas in July and Peanut-Free Night in a pair of seven-inning contests beginning at 4:30 PM. Click Here for tickets.