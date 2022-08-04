TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Game number two of the mid-week series between the Tri-City ValleyCats and Ottawa Titans took place Wednesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

A battle of southpaws on the mound at The Joe as Ryan Williamson took the ball for the ‘Cats, opposing him was the sidewinding Tyler Jandron.

For the second consecutive night the Ottawa Titans would get on the board first, an RBI fielder’s choice from designated hitter Dane Tofteland would allow Jackie Urbaez to score from third base. Brantley Bell would rip a one out single into left field in the bottom of the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 17 games. Pavin Parks would pop out to AJ Wright in foul ground, bringing Denis Phipps up to the plate. The designated hitter would crush a Tyler Jandron slider over the center field fence for home run number 25 this season, giving Tri-City the 2-1 advantage.

Williamson and Jandron would both fire scoreless second frames, but in the top of the third inning, Ottawa would take the lead back on a trio of RBI singles from Jason Dicochea, Clay Fisher, and Tyrus Greene, giving the Titans a two-run cushion.

Ottawa’s offense was not done. In the fifth inning, the duo of Dicochea and Greene would strike again with RBI base knocks to give the Titans a commanding 6-2 lead.

Cito Culver would take a bite out of the Ottawa lead with a double that plated newest ValleyCat Austin Bernard, an unearned run as Bernard came around to score on an error by Rodrigo Orozco in left field. Carson McCusker would bring the ‘Cats back within two with a towering blast over the berm in left center field, cutting the lead to 6-4.

After retiring the first six batters he saw in the sixth and seventh innings, Jose Cruz would give up a lead off home run off the bat of Clay Fisher on the first pitch he saw, notching the Ottawa lead back to three runs.

Tri-City was not done battling, as third baseman Pavin Parks turned on a fastball thrown by Jandron in the bottom of the eighth, sending it over the Titans bullpen making it a one run ballgame.

Trey Cochran-Gill would bitch a quiet top half of the ninth inning, giving Tri-City the chance to complete the comeback. Titans closer Kevin Escorcia would strike out McCusker on three pitches to lead off the bottom of the inning. Jesus Lujano would lace a single into right field, bringin Joey Campagna to the plate. The ValleyCats left fielder singled into left field, advancing to second on a throw that was too late to catch Lujano at third.

‘Cats manager Pete Incaviglia would choose to pinch run for Campagna, bringing in the speedy Mitch Piatnik, representing the winning run. Escorcia would get Austin Bernard to pop out to Urbaez at second on a full count fastball, bringing Cito Culver to the plate. The ValleyCats shortstop would get on top of a Escorcia slider grounding out to Clay Fisher to end the game.