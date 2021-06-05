ValleyCats drop home opener to New Jersey Jackals

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats have had a tough start to the season.

A few rainouts nearly knocked out their first series, then a sweep at the hands of the New York Boulders had the Cats happy to be home for the first time this season on Friday night.

Carlos Sano got off to a strong start on the mound for the ValleyCats, striking out the side in the second inning, but the Jackals got to him in the third. Justin Wylie sent a looper into left field to score the game’s first run. Sano settled down and kept it close for the majority of the game, but the Jackals broke it open in the eighth inning on their way to a 17-2 win.

The ‘Cats and Jackals are back at it again Saturday night at 7.