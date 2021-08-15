ValleyCats drop first, take second in doubleheader with Miners

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weather has not been kind to the ValleyCats, with rainout after rainout. But Saturday was the perfect day to finally squeeze in a doubleheader with the Miners.

Yankees legend Tino Martinez made a special appearance in game two, but we pick things up in game one.

Parker Kelly was in trouble, no outs bases loaded in the first inning. Martin Figueroa pulled it down the first base line, scoring two runs as the Miners jumped out in front.

The ValleyCats bats struggled early. One man on for Oscar Campos who lined it right off the backside of pitcher Dwayne Marshall. Marshall recovered and got the out at first as Tri-City came up empty.

It was more of the same in the next inning. Marshall got a swinging strike as the Miners win game one 4-1. The ValleyCats bounced back in game two with a 9-6 win.