ValleyCats drop exhibition opener against Equipe Quebec

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats season is still 11 days away but why not get an early look at what to expect at Joe Bruno this summer with a spring training exhibition game.

Equipe Quebec made the trip down south for a pair of games starting Sunday. The guys from up north didn’t waste any time getting the bats warm. Connor Pannis launched a moon shot to right with two on to give Quebec a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second Jonathan Lacriox added to it with one on. He snuck a single past third to push the Quebec lead to 4-0 after two. The ValleyCats made a change at the bump but Quebec still saw the ball well.

Chris Thibideau looped a single into right center to score another, and Quebec built a 6-0 lead after three innings, eventually winning 8-6 after ten innings of play.

The ValleyCats and Equipe Quebec will go back at it Monday evening at 6 p.m.