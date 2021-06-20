ValleyCats comeback falls short against Miners

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-16) took the field on Saturday night hoping to avoid the rain in front of a crowd of one thousand eight hundred and nineteen for “Adirondack Outdoors Night.” The game against the Sussex County Miners (15-5) would ultimately face a short delay following the fifth. Following the short delay, the ‘Cats continued to battle in front of a rain-saturated crowd.

Tri-City handed the ball to right-hander Nick White (0-2), who allowed six earned runs on six hits over three innings of work. Following the rough start, the ValleyCats would hold the Miners mostly in-check for the remainder of the night, with two additional runs being surrendered by Ryan McKay (unearned) and Trey Cochran-Gill (earned). A noteworthy performance was turned in by right-hander Franciso Jimenez (activated before the game) in his ValleyCats debut. Jimenez set down the Miners in order in the seventh, striking out one.

The Miners sent righty Alexander Vargas (2-1) to the mound, who remained in the game despite the rain delay. Vargas would struggle at times against the ‘Cats lineup, surrendering five runs on nine hits in six and two-thirds innings. The ValleyCats turned in a strong performance at the plate, with eight of the nine players in the lineup recording at least one hit (Tri-City tallied eleven hits). In the third, the ‘Cats would plate a pair on an Oscar Campos RBI double and Juan Silverio RBI single. In the sixth, first baseman Chris Kwitzer hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to deep left field. The ‘Cats final run would cross the plate in the seventh when a wild pitch allowed Oscar Campos to score from third.

The Sussex County bullpen would shut down the ValleyCats for the second straight night, holding them to just two hits for the last two and a third of an inning.

FINAL: Sussex County 8, Tri-City 5

W: Alexandar Vargas (2-1)

L: Nick White (0-2)

SV: Michael Mediavilla (1)