TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats hosted Lake Erie for game two of their three game series on Wednesday night.

Jack Harris smacked his third home run of the series for the Crushers in the fourth inning to put Lake Erie up 3-0. The ValleyCats were held scoreless with just two hits through six innings. Tri-City fought back late, but ultimately fell 5-3.

The ValleyCats drop to 3-2 on the season, and will host Lake Erie for the rubber match on Thursday at 10:00 AM.