TROY, NY (NEWS10) — It was Sunday FunDay at Joseph L Bruno Stadium as the Tri-City ValleyCats took the field as Los Puentes de Tri-City to wrap up their three game series with the Quebec Capitales.

Los Puentes sent Joey Gonzalez out for his sixth start of the season, coming into the start with a 2-2 record. Capitales third baseman Kyle Crowl would get the better of Gonzalez, launching a 1-2 fastball over the left field fence to give Quebec the 1-0 lead. The first-place Capitales would strike for two more runs in the second inning, the first on a sacrifice fly from Webb Little, and the second was a single from Reece Yeargain.

Los Puentes de Tri-Cities’ bats were held silent by Capitales starter Codie Paiva, only surrendering one hit through the first three innings. However, in the fourth inning, the ValleyCats bats came alive.

Brantley Bell led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single. Following a Denis Phipps strike out ad a fielders choice from Juan Silverio, the next six Gatos would reach base, plating five of them. An RBI single from Pavin Parks plated Bell. Carson McCusker would then drive the Los Puentes shortstop home with a double. The newest ValleyCat, catcher Ciaran Devenney would launch a two-run home run to bring Tri-City within one run.

The tie would turn into the Los Puentes first lead of the game real quickly as designated hitter Danny Angulo followed Devenney with his first career long ball

Garret Takamatsu would end up on second base with two outs after singling and advancing to second on a throwing error from Parks. Jonathan Lacroix would regain the lead for Quebec, singling and plating Takamatsu. Los Puentes’s offense would go silent in the fifth and sixth innings, as would Quebec’s.

After they loaded the bases in the top half of the seventh inning, Quebec would take the lead on a two-out single into right field off the bat of Webb Little, putting the Capitales up 7-5.

The two-run lead for Quebec would be squandered quickly after Los Puentes shortstop Pavin Parks drove in Brantley Bell and Denis Phipps to tie the game at seven.

Both teams would fail to score in the eighth and ninth, sending the game to the tenth inning. Quebec would pinch run speedster Marc-Antoine Lebreaux for first baseman Webb Little. After a failed sacrifice bunt attempt from Reece Yeargain, Los Puentes Manager Pete Incaviglia would intentionally walk David Glaude. Trey Cochran-Gill would get Crowl and White to fly out, leaving the go-ahead run stranded at third base.

Carson McCusker started the bottom of the tenth inning as the designated runner on second. Devenney would execute a sacrifice bunt, moving the big outfielder to third. Following a Danny Angulo strike out, it all came down to Jesus Lujano.

The Los Puentes outfielder would hit a broken bat ground ball to second baseman Garrett Takamatsu who rushed the throw, and new first baseman Josh McAdams could not handle the throw. Lujano was safe, plating McCusker to win.