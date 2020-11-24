UVM’s Anthony Lamb signs NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Former UVM star and two-time America East Player of the Year Anthony Lamb is headed to the Motor City to start his NBA career.

Lamb signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, which is a non-guaranteed one year, minimum salary deal that allows a player to make a bonus of up to $50,000 if he is waived and remains on that franchise’s G League team for at least 60 days.

The Pistons’ training camp is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and the season begins just three weeks later on Dec. 22.

In four years at Vermont, Lamb helped Vermont to 109 wins, along with three conference championships. He also finished his college career 17th in the America East’s all-time scoring leaderboard.