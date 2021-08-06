Unlikely journey leads Duanesburg’s Emma White to Bronze Medal

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just three years ago, Duanesburg’s Emma White had never competed in track cycling. Tuesday night, she returned to Duanesburg an Olympic medalist in track team pursuit.

The 23 year-old Union College grad helped Team USA win Bronze Tuesday, posting a time of 4 minutes and 8 seconds. The appreciation from the area and the country is not lost on White. “The support has been unbelievable,” White said. “Like nothing I ever imagined. From all of Duanesburg, all of Albany, all of the United States, I’ve just felt the support so strongly, and after winning the medal and being able to get on my Instagram and see all of the support coming in, it’s been very emotional. I just never realized I had such an impact on people and it’s really special.”

White started out in road cycling, a discipline she still competes in, but got the call to join Team USA in track cycling in 2018. Before then, she didn’t have Olympic aspirations. So what if you told Emma White 5 years ago she’d be an Olympic Bronze medalist? “I would’ve laughed and I would’ve been like, ‘That would be pretty cool I would like to meet that person.'” I can’t even believe it. I woke up this morning and still pinched myself.”