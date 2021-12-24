Union’s Josh Kosack hands out Christmas gifts to kids in need

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union hockey’s Josh Kosack was in the holiday spirit heading into Christmas. The senior forward is no stranger to charitable acts, and he was out making the Union community proud once again on Christmas Eve.

Kosack started Kozi’s Kids last year as a way to get kids to Messa Rink for games, and Thursday and Friday he went around Schenectady and Albany handing out Christmas gifts.

He raised more than $5,000 with his Kozi’s Kids Holiday Fundraiser in partnership with Will Rivas and the C.O.C.O.A. House, a non-profit after school center for Schenectady youth.

“It’s all about the kids,” Kosack said. “That’s the best part about it. You know it’s been I guess a month now of raising the money, buying the gifts, sorting everything out and then to finally be able to put smiles on some kids faces it’s been a very fun two days.

“I’m so thankful but all the credit goes to Will,” Kosack said. “He’s the man behind everything and what he does for all the kids at the C.O.C.O.A. House and just in the community in general is just outstanding.”

Due to pandemic restrictions kids can’t visit Messa Rink, so Josh opted to give them a Merry Christmas instead.

