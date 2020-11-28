Union’s Jack Adams talks transferring to Providence

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — On Tuesday Union hockey senior Jack Adams tweeted the announcement that he will transfer to Providence for his final season of collegiate hockey.

Let’s do this again @FriarsHockey ! Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and get to work. #RA4 #FriarTown pic.twitter.com/IAlLSekLf2 — Jack Adams (@J_Danglefest2) November 25, 2020

This comes after the announcement that Union will not play hockey this winter. Adams’ older brother Mark won a national championship with Providence back in 2015, making the move a deeply personal one for Adams.

His brother, affectionately known as Roo, passed away at just 27 two years ago. Jack sees the move to Providence as a homecoming.

“Pride is a really good way to describe it but especially I’m wearing his number as well so that’s going to be pretty special obviously,” Adams said.

“I’ve been going to Providence games since I was a little kid watching my brother in middle school and high school and I always had a great respect and love for the program,” he added. “So now actually being a part of it after always looking up from the outside is pretty special.”

“I think most importantly it’s a really good hockey team this year. They have a lot of good guys coming back and a great coaching staff so I think we’re going to make some noise. I’m excited to get started.”

Jack hopes to be on the ice for Providence this season as soon as Christmastime.