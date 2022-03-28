TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After giving other Liberty League goalies a chance to win the award last week, sophomore netminder Dan Donahue of the nationally ranked Union College men’s lacrosse team returned to his customary perch as the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference office announced on Monday.



After the Dutchmen took a week off from competition last week, the team and its goalie returned to form this week, leading Union to a pair of victories over Middlebury College and #9/12 St. Lawrence University.



Donahue made 28 saves and limited Middlebury and St. Lawrence to a combined 19 goals in helping the Dutchmen move to 7-0 for the first time since the USILA Co-National Championship season of 1929. He set a new career high with 15 saves against the Panthers on Tuesday, including eight in the second half as the visitors attempted to mount a comeback. He added 13 more stops in Friday’s nationally ranked showdown, including all four shots in the fourth quarter as he allowed the offense to outscore SLU 5-0 in the final 15 minutes to earn the comeback win.



On the season, Donahue is 6-0 with a 7.33 goals against average and .642 save percentage. He enters the week 11th in Division III in save percentage an 15th in goals against average, while leading all Liberty League goalies in save percentage and saves per game (13.17). He is believed to be the first player in program history to earn four conference Defensive Player of the Week awards in the same season.



Donahue and the #7 Dutchmen will face their toughest test of the season so far on Tuesday, when the team travels to #3 Tufts University for a showdown with the nation’s top offensive attack. The game is set for 6 p.m. in Medford.