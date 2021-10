Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union returned home for the first time in three weeks on Saturday afternoon to host St. Lawrence in Liberty League action.

The Dutchmen were in complete control from the start in this one and really didn’t look back. Union got two touchdowns each on the ground from Ike Irabor and Jonathan Anderson on their way to a 37-7 win.

The win moves #12 Union to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Liberty League. They’re on the road next Saturday against Rochester.