Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 15th ranked Union Dutchmen lived up to the billing Saturday afternoon when they hosted Morrisville State to start the 2021 season.

The Dutchmen jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 48-14 win. Quarterback Will Bellamy finished with 294 yards passing and four touchdowns, two of them to Andre Ross Jr.

Union visits Worchester State next Saturday at 12 p.m. for week two.