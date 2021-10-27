Union ready to renew rivalry with RPI

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s one of the great rivalries our area has to offer, and this weekend it will finally be renewed after almost two years away. The Union and RPI men’s hockey teams are ready for an ECAC clash.

1-4-1 Union will host 2-2-1 RPI on Friday night. The Dutchmen will then visit the Engineers on Saturday.

These two teams did scrimmage against each other before the season, with RPI winning 5-2. Union head coach Rick Bennett said there’s not much to take from that game.

Not only will this be a rivalry battle, but the start of league play. “You go into league play, your first game in league play, against your big rival,” said Bennett. “I don’t think it gets any better than that for a player that wants to compete.”

With two classes of new players, this rivalry is brand new to a lot of the Dutchmen. “For a lot of these guys, they don’t know this rivalry and they’re going to learn pretty quick,” said senior Josh Kosack. “I know all of the returners that have been through this battle are ready to go and we’re super excited. These are definitely the games you get up for the most.”

The puck drops Friday at 7:00 PM.