Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union hosted Springfield College Saturday afternoon as the Dutchmen looked to move to 3-0 on the young season.

The Dutchmen defense helped in a big way early, forcing a pair of fumbles as Union jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead. Springfield responded with a few good scoring drives, but the Union defense was ultimately too much in a 30-23 win.

Union heads to Utica next weekend to face the Pioneers at 1 p.m.