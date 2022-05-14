SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The #8/10 Union College team used a 5-1 run late in the first quarter to take control and never looked back as the Dutchmen defeated John Carroll University by a 14-7 score in the second round of the NCAA Div. III Championships on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.



The win advances Union (15-2) to the third round for the fourth time in program history, where the team will take on Western New England University tomorrow at 3 p.m. at home. The win also matches the 2014 team (15-4) for the most wins in a season ever for a Union men’s lacrosse team.



Senior Peter Burnes led all players with four points for Union, scoring three goals and adding an assist. Classmate Keaton McCann also scored three goals, while fellow seniors Brian Davis and Kieran McGovern both had three points apiece as well on two goals and an assist.



The tandem of Matthew Paolatto and Sam Byrne once again dominated at the X for the home team, combining to win 19 of 23 draws. Paolatto won 9-of-10 draws and Byrne was successful on 10-of-13 attempts, with Paolatto also adding a goal and an assist and both players picking up seven ground balls.



John Carroll (17-3) earned the first possession of the game and Morgan Morrell found the back of the net to put the visitors up, but the momentum quickly swung back to the home team with two goals in six seconds. Senior Matt Belluche forced a turnover and then handed off to junior long-stick Grey Humphrey for the put away 2:20 into the period to tie the score, and Paolatto cleanly won the subsequent draw and went right to goal for his third of the year.



After the Blue Streaks knotted the score at two, Union rolled off five of the period’s last six goals to take a 7-3 lead 15 minutes. McCann put an exclamation point of the quarter with a last-second tally, taking a feed from classmate Hayden Frey in midair and dunking it home for his 33rd of the season.



The scoring abated slightly in the second stanza, but the Dutchmen still outscored the opposition by a 3-1 margin to take a 10-4 lead into the half. Burnes had a pair of goals for Union in the quarter, and Davis added the final goal with 7:12 left as the defenses kept the score at 10-4 the rest of the way.



The Dutchmen then put the game away with three unanswered goals in the third period. McCann scored 1:58 into the quarter, and then goals from Davis and McCann again in the final 45 seconds made it a 14-4 score after 45 minutes. Sophomore Zach Davis scored nine seconds into the fourth quarter to complete the scoring for Union, as the home team took the foot off the gas in the final frame.



Union finished the game with a 48-30 advantage in shots and held a decided possession edge thanks to its 19-4 dominance on faceoffs. Sophomore Dan Donahue made 11 saves and allowed five goals to earn his 14th victory of the season, matching Jack Santilli ’19 in 2019 for the program single-season wins record.