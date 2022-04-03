Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The #7 Union College men’s lacrosse team scored the first six goals of the game and never looked back as the Dutchmen earned their ninth consecutive win with a 15-11 victory over Clarkson University in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.



The senior trio of Hayden Frey , Keaton McCann and Kieran McGovern led Union (9-0, 2-0 Liberty League) to the victory. Frey registered a game-high seven points on three goals and four assists, followed closely by McCann with three goals and three assists. McGovern tied for the game high with four goals and added an assist for a five-point effort.



Facing off against a Clarkson (9-2, 0-2 Liberty League) team that averaged fewer than six goals allowed per game entering the day, the Dutchmen jumped out to a 6-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the contest. McGovern scored back-to-back tallies to start the run, followed by an unassisted tally by senior Jack Donahue . Two goals by Frey sandwiched around one from McCann (assisted by Frey) gave the home team a six-goal edge with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.



After the Golden Knights scored the final two goals of the first quarter, the Dutchmen came back with three of the first goals of the second stanza to regain a six-goal edge at 9-3, with junior Cole Hartman ending the run for the home team with his second goal of the season. Union went into halftime with that same six-goal edge thanks to McCann, who responded 11 seconds after a Clarkson tally with his third of the game with two seconds on the clock.



Clarkson outscored Union 5-3 over the final 30 minutes of action, but the Union defense held up to preserve the win, forcing 10 Golden Knight turnovers and getting seven saves from sophomore Dan Donahue .



Donahue and Clarkson’s Jacob Mattice both finished the afternoon with 12 stops, as Union held a slight 38-32 edge in shots. The Dutchmen finished the game 2-for-2 in man-up opportunities, while sophomore Matthew Paolatto had another good day at the faceoff X by winning 11-of-14 draws and grabbing seven ground balls.



The Dutchmen will continue their tough stretch of play on Wednesday when they travel to St. John Fisher College for a nationally ranked battle beginning at 4 p.m.