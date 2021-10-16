Union men’s hockey wins home opener over Colorado College

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Messa Rink faithful were rewarded Friday night as the Union College men’s hockey team downed Colorado College, 2-1, in the first regular season game played at home since February 22, 2020.

Union earned their first win over Colorado College in program history. Union is now 1-5 in the series with Tigers, and 1-0 at Messa Rink.

Penalties were a major factor for both teams. Union went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill tonight, including a five-minute major at 6:35 of the third period. The Dutchmen went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, scoring their first powerplay goal of the season.

First-year Collin Graf , junior Gabriel Seger , and senior Brandon Estes all put up multi-point nights with two points each, all of which came in the second period.

Graf opened the scoring for Union at 6:44 of the second period with his first collegiate goal. With the Dutchmen on the power play, Seger attempted an angled shot from the right circle that was redirected to Estes in the slot. Estes faked his shot and passed the puck to a wide-open Graf, who nailed the one-timer from the left circle to put the Dutchmen ahead 1-0.

Union’s lead would last for only 3:12, as Colorado College’s Hunter McKown knotted the game up for the Tigers, 1-1, at 9:56 of the second period.

Estes would net the game-winner for Union, scoring his 10th career goal at 13:31 of the second frame. Seger tipped the puck up the boards to Graf, with the first-year forward sending a backhanded pass to Estes in the slot for the one-timer to put the Dutchmen up, 2-1.

Junior Connor Murphy earned his first win in a Dutchmen sweater, posting his third consecutive game of 30+ saves. Murphy registered 34 saves, six of which came on a five-minute major penalty in Union’s win.

Union looks for the series sweep against Colorado College on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Messa Rink.